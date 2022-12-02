Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Up 8.8%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 15,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,035,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCO. Cowen dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $509.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 209,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 62.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 747,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 288,165 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,346,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 264,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.3% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Stories

