ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $853,165.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,324,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,026,918.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $853,165.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,324,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,026,918.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 166,667 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 166,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 460,537 shares of company stock worth $13,337,498 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 781,932 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 81,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

