CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of CNH Industrial worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

