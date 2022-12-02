Comparing EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVI Industries and Rover Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $267.32 million 1.23 $4.09 million $0.35 68.12 Rover Group $109.84 million 8.28 -$64.05 million $0.04 123.75

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. EVI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rover Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 1.72% 4.24% 2.28% Rover Group 4.15% -7.20% -5.34%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares EVI Industries and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EVI Industries and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Rover Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Rover Group has a consensus price target of $7.22, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Rover Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of EVI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Rover Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rover Group beats EVI Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVI Industries

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.