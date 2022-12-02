Comparing Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UC Asset has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sixth Street Specialty Lending 0 0 3 0 3.00 UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and UC Asset, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.39%. Given Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sixth Street Specialty Lending is more favorable than UC Asset.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sixth Street Specialty Lending and UC Asset’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sixth Street Specialty Lending $278.59 million 5.45 $142.36 million $1.36 13.78 UC Asset $4.53 million 1.50 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Profitability

This table compares Sixth Street Specialty Lending and UC Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sixth Street Specialty Lending 36.04% 12.58% 6.15% UC Asset N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sixth Street Specialty Lending beats UC Asset on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance and lending to middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

