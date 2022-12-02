Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,983.00.

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($25.72) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $25.25.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

