Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 8200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Comstock Metals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$741,800.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.25.
About Comstock Metals
Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project covering an area of 853 hectares located in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.
