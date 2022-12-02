Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 2,375 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.