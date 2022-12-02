Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 3,773 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3,176.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2,298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.