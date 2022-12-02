Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 339.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

