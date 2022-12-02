Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $283,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $414,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARB opened at $26.77 on Friday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57.

