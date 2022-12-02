Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.