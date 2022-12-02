Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 555,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,157.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLB opened at $23.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $32.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.

