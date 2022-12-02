Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IYH stock opened at $290.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.60 and a 200-day moving average of $269.89. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.