Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $214,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

AVGO stock opened at $550.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

