Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,035,000.

IYW opened at $81.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

