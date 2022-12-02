Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Conn’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Conn’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conn’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $346.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 38.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 69.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 36,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

