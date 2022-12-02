Contrasting Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) & Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 5 4 1 2.60 Dynex Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medical Properties Trust and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.45, indicating a potential upside of 34.78%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $15.94, indicating a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 79.51% 14.26% 6.32% Dynex Capital 155.60% 9.16% 1.70%

Volatility and Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 5.01 $656.02 million $2.08 6.23 Dynex Capital $60.05 million 10.12 $102.26 million $3.06 4.28

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Dynex Capital on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

