Contrasting TPG (TPG) & The Competition

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) is one of 81 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TPG to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TPG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get TPG alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 9 3 0 2.25 TPG Competitors 532 2780 3295 102 2.44

TPG currently has a consensus target price of $34.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.20%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 6.08%. Given TPG’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TPG pays out 1,300.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 47.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares TPG and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $4.98 billion $230.90 million 415.43 TPG Competitors $3.09 billion $506.08 million 1.60

TPG has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. TPG is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 56.19% 19.09% 6.83% TPG Competitors 31.22% 17.77% 10.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TPG competitors beat TPG on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.