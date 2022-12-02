Contrasting TPG (TPG) & The Competition

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) is one of 81 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TPG to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TPG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TPG
|0
|9
|3
|0
|2.25
|TPG Competitors
|532
|2780
|3295
|102
|2.44
TPG currently has a consensus target price of $34.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.20%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 6.08%. Given TPG’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Dividends
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares TPG and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TPG
|$4.98 billion
|$230.90 million
|415.43
|TPG Competitors
|$3.09 billion
|$506.08 million
|1.60
TPG has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. TPG is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares TPG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TPG
|56.19%
|19.09%
|6.83%
|TPG Competitors
|31.22%
|17.77%
|10.33%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
11.8% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
TPG competitors beat TPG on 8 of the 14 factors compared.
About TPG
TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.
