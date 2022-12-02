Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $375.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $345.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.10.

COO opened at $326.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.94 and a 200-day moving average of $304.68. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 56,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,349,000 after purchasing an additional 118,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

