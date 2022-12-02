Copart, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $76.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 63,632.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $137,142,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,178,000 after buying an additional 913,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Copart by 759.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,085,000 after buying an additional 690,744 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

