Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU)

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IAU. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About i-80 Gold

TSE:IAU opened at C$3.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.97 and a twelve month high of C$4.03. The stock has a market cap of C$951.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

