Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

NYSE OFC opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 144,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

