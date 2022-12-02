Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on CJR.B. Cormark cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank set a C$4.00 price objective on Corus Entertainment and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$2.44 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$1.93 and a one year high of C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$508.42 million and a PE ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.25.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

