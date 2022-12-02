COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of CICOY opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $11.12.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $1.2022 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 28.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

