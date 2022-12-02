COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
Shares of CICOY opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $11.12.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
