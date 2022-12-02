CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.