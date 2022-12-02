Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to Hold

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

