Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coupang were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Coupang by 1,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,311,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,856,155. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

