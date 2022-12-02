Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CUZ. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.83.

CUZ opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

