Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given New CHF 3.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.06.
Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 5.8 %
CS opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
