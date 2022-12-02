Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given New CHF 3.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.06.

CS opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 82,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,618,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 124,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 49,476 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

