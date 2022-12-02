Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLDI opened at $148.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.01. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $139.27 and a 52-week high of $175.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDI. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000.

