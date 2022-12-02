Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.80.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $958.62 million and a P/E ratio of -14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

