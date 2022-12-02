Critical Contrast: BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) versus Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD)

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Rating) and Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BR Malls Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Carlyle Secured Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. BR Malls Participações pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carlyle Secured Lending pays out 72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carlyle Secured Lending has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Carlyle Secured Lending is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BR Malls Participações $228.53 million 6.52 $34.65 million $0.08 45.01 Carlyle Secured Lending $171.24 million 4.30 $160.35 million $1.89 7.58

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Carlyle Secured Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carlyle Secured Lending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BR Malls Participações. Carlyle Secured Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BR Malls Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BR Malls Participações has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BR Malls Participações and Carlyle Secured Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BR Malls Participações 0 0 2 0 3.00 Carlyle Secured Lending 0 3 1 0 2.25

BR Malls Participações presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus target price of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 0.31%. Given BR Malls Participações’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BR Malls Participações is more favorable than Carlyle Secured Lending.

Profitability

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Carlyle Secured Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BR Malls Participações N/A N/A N/A Carlyle Secured Lending 54.89% 10.99% 4.82%

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats BR Malls Participações on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BR Malls Participações

BR Malls Participações S.A. operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, BR Malls Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

