Critical Contrast: Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF)

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elme Communities and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $169.15 million 10.15 $16.38 million ($0.39) -50.31 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elme Communities has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -17.19% -2.61% -1.80% First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Elme Communities and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.2% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Elme Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Elme Communities and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Elme Communities currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.16%. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $19.42, indicating a potential upside of 55.77%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Summary

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust beats Elme Communities on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

