Critical Review: Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) vs. Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) and Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and Societal CDMO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.16 million ($6.60) -0.42 Societal CDMO $75.36 million 1.30 -$11.37 million ($0.24) -7.21

Societal CDMO has higher revenue and earnings than Aileron Therapeutics. Societal CDMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aileron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Societal CDMO has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aileron Therapeutics and Societal CDMO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Societal CDMO 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aileron Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 63.64%. Given Aileron Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aileron Therapeutics is more favorable than Societal CDMO.

Profitability

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and Societal CDMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics N/A -90.10% -79.02% Societal CDMO -14.84% -34.07% -8.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Societal CDMO shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Societal CDMO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Societal CDMO beats Aileron Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial. It has a license agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard College; and Umicore Precious Metals Chemistry USA, LLC. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Societal CDMO, Inc. in March 2022. Societal CDMO, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

