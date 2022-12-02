Critical Review: ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) & GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ECMOHO and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 256.16%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than ECMOHO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECMOHO and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ECMOHO and GigaCloud Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $130.75 million 0.00 -$55.65 million ($1.40) -0.01 GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.71 N/A N/A N/A

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ECMOHO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of ECMOHO shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats ECMOHO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECMOHO

(Get Rating)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Rating)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

