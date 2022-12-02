Critical Review: Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Triple P alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Triple P and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder 1 2 2 0 2.20

Profitability

Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $62.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.93%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Triple P.

This table compares Triple P and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder 155.19% -5.63% -0.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triple P and Light & Wonder’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.80 $371.00 million $39.24 1.64

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Volatility & Risk

Triple P has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Triple P on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

(Get Rating)

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.