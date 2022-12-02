Critical Survey: Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) versus NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) and NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ajinomoto and NEXT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ajinomoto 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ajinomoto $10.24 billion 1.71 $673.95 million $1.29 25.23 NEXT $6.02 billion 1.51 $931.16 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ajinomoto and NEXT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NEXT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ajinomoto.

Dividends

Ajinomoto pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. NEXT pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ajinomoto pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ajinomoto and NEXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ajinomoto 6.84% 11.09% 5.61% NEXT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ajinomoto beats NEXT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ajinomoto

(Get Rating)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries. This segment also provides instant noodles under the Knorr Cup Soup, and YumYum names; coffee under the Birdy and Blendy brands; powdered drink under the Birdy 3in1 name; MAXIM products; Chyotto Zeitakuna Kohiten products; and gift sets and office supplies comprising coffee vending machines, tea server, etc. The Frozen Foods segment offers Chinese dumplings, cooked rice, noodles, desserts, shumai, processed chicken, and other products. The Healthcare and Other segment provides amino acids to various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, foods, and cosmetics; sports nutrition products; personal care ingredients; and sterile products, as well as engages in the provision of contract manufacturing services for pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients. This segment also offers Ajinomoto Build-up Film, an interlayer insulating material for semiconductor packages. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NEXT

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments. It operates retail stores; an online retail platform; and 199 franchise stores in 35 countries. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL and Lipsy's own brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.