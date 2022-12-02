Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) vs. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Croda International and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $2.60 billion 4.63 $439.98 million N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $131.61 billion 0.40 $14.65 billion N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Croda International.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Croda International has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Croda International and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Croda International and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 13.88% 20.74% 7.16%

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Croda International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. It also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and materials and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, the company offers chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for buildings and ventilation, clothing and healthcare, electronics and devices, food and refrigeration, energy storage and recovery, temperature controlled packaging, and vehicles and automotive applications. The company was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand name, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment engages in automobile leasing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

