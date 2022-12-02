Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$4.30 to C$3.90 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of CRON opened at C$4.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.98. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$3.32 and a 1 year high of C$5.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67. The company has a current ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

