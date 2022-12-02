CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.97.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

