CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $148.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $234.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CrowdStrike to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 5.5 %

CRWD stock opened at $124.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

