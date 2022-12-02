CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $175.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $205.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.05% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.97.

Shares of CRWD opened at $124.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

