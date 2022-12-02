CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $165.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $124.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.83. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $2,063,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

