Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Curaleaf Price Performance

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

