Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.01. Approximately 32,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 976,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

DQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. Analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,015,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,279,000 after purchasing an additional 87,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,247 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after acquiring an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

