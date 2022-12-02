Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $150.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $134.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.9 %

DRI opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average of $127.92.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 36.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

