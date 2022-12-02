Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DRKTF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $456.67.

Darktrace stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. Darktrace has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

