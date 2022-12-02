DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DaVita from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 789,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

