DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 56,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,738,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 124,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 87,933 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

